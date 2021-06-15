Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,462,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,190,000 after buying an additional 1,467,834 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,555,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Stifel Financial by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,736,000 after acquiring an additional 770,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.54. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.16.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

