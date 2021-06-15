Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,125 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 71,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter worth $1,175,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the first quarter worth about $654,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KOCT opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69.

