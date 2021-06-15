Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,045 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.05. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. Hologic’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.