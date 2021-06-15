Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.52

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.52 and last traded at C$3.48, with a volume of 233978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEL. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration to C$4.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$658.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.87.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson acquired 501,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$1,202,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,927,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,025,496.

About Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

