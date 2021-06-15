KeeperDAO Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for $178.16 or 0.00443176 BTC on major exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and $3.10 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00063074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00022298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.99 or 0.00788517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00085005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.29 or 0.07888710 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

