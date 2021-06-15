Karooooo (KARO) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Karooooo (NASDAQ: KARO) is one of 320 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Karooooo to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Karooooo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karooooo 0 0 7 0 3.00 Karooooo Competitors 2160 11334 21196 607 2.57

Karooooo currently has a consensus price target of $47.08, suggesting a potential upside of 23.94%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 10.07%. Given Karooooo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Karooooo is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Karooooo and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Karooooo $139.59 million N/A 36.88 Karooooo Competitors $1.90 billion $320.22 million 54.60

Karooooo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Karooooo. Karooooo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Karooooo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karooooo N/A N/A N/A Karooooo Competitors -40.05% -62.65% -3.53%

Summary

Karooooo beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

