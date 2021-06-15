Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Stock Position Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kaman were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.37.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Kaman’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 37.91%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

