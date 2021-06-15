Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report $5.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.79 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $830,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 520.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $39.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $117.32 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $146.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%.

KALA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 34,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,076. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $14.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

