Jurgen Leohold Sells 52,705 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jurgen Leohold sold 52,705 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $1,463,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jurgen Leohold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $1,247,500.00.

Shares of QS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,133,841. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $132.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion and a PE ratio of -68.41.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

