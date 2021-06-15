Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $204,000 in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANAT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

American National Group stock opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $157.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

