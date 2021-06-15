Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 497 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 497 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after acquiring an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 786,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,492,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,777,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $545.74 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $199.70 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.98.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

