Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Down 5.9%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.39 and last traded at $28.61. Approximately 46,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,379,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 3.68.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 101.02% and a negative return on equity of 59.88%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jumia Technologies AG will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 37.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

