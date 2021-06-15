JulSwap (JULD) Price Reaches $0.0496 on Major Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. JulSwap has a market cap of $22.79 million and $1.07 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 459,215,411 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

