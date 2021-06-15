JT Stratford LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,155 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LUV opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

