JT Stratford LLC Has $664,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

JT Stratford LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

