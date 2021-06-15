JT Stratford LLC Has $519,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 864 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,021,830 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $109,316,000 after acquiring an additional 35,910 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $112.45 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

