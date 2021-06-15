JT Stratford LLC Has $225,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

JT Stratford LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,164 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.