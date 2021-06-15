JT Stratford LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

JT Stratford LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,489 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 693.5% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 133,498 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 811.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,890,222.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

