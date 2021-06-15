JT Stratford LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.13 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.92 and a 52-week high of $163.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.