JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 237,323 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,660,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237,323 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.09% of Portland General Electric worth $173,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POR opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.45. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 59.27%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at $490,589.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

