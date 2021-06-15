JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 188,695 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,170,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,695 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.65% of Americold Realty Trust worth $160,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -785.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

In related news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

