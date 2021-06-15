JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 223.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $188,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in The Timken by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Timken by 1,221.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 210,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in The Timken by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 149,314 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in The Timken by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of The Timken by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $82.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The Timken Company has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $92.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.85.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

