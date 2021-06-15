JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $213.01 Million Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,069 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 7.12% of Focus Financial Partners worth $213,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,216,000 after buying an additional 553,915 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,315,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 172,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,012,000 after purchasing an additional 700,944 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after buying an additional 741,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

FOCS stock opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

