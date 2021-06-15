JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $166.90 Million Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 640,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $166,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $59,528,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,724,000 after acquiring an additional 429,910 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,818,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,206,000 after acquiring an additional 414,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,191,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,505,000 after acquiring an additional 356,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 630,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,945,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

