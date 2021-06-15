JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 87.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $202,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of -369.64. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 236,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,506.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,128,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 551,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,875,881.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,115 shares of company stock worth $7,329,419. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

