JOYY Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the information services provider on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ YY opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. JOYY has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.00.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that JOYY will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.