Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.00.

JLL opened at $207.00 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $212.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

