Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.90. 23,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,472. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.13. The company has a market cap of $434.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

