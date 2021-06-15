John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the May 13th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 779.3% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

PDT traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 123,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,997. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

