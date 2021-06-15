Joel Lebowitz Sells 5,574 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $431,204.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joel Lebowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $359,244.30.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $437,168.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.60. The stock had a trading volume of 590,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,010. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -415.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Schrödinger by 82.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

