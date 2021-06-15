JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.56.

Squarespace stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.02.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. Insiders sold 595,136 shares of company stock worth $30,995,891 over the last quarter.

About Squarespace

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

