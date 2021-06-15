Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04.

FCEL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

In other news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 648,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 150,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

