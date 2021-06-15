Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HST has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

