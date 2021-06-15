Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for XPO Logistics in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. Vertical Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.65.

NYSE XPO opened at $148.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 113.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $151.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $45,777,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,976,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 705,818 shares of company stock worth $95,520,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

