Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the May 13th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J opened at $138.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.60. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.