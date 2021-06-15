J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,152,100 shares, an increase of 113.5% from the May 13th total of 5,690,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,395.8 days.

J Sainsbury stock remained flat at $$3.72 during mid-day trading on Monday. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,630. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

