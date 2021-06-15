iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,728 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,204,000 after purchasing an additional 61,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,333,000 after purchasing an additional 725,530 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,020,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $307.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.04. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $190.33 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

