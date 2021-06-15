iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.7% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,302,000 after buying an additional 65,237 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,259,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,172,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $238.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,226. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $163.99 and a 12-month high of $239.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.02.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

