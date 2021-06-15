iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Raised by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 23.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 456,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,245 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.4% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.