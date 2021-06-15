iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,906,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,155,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.71% of iShares Gold Trust worth $193,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 44,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

