iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,362,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,195,000 after purchasing an additional 359,929 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $513,000. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,050,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $77.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,387,036 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

