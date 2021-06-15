Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Short Interest Update

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the May 13th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ipsidy stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,505. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44. Ipsidy has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.34.

Get Ipsidy alerts:

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations to enable their users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or portable device.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.