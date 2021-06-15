Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Short Interest Update

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the May 13th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ipsidy stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,505. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44. Ipsidy has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.34.
About Ipsidy
See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.