IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,514,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $219.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

