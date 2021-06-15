IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $456,805.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,765 shares of company stock worth $7,703,703. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.33.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. Research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.