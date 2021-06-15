IPG Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000.

NUGT opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $119.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.48.

