IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 33,000 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,424,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $5,875,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1,731.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 409,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 387,036 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after buying an additional 301,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.99.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.