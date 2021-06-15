IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $244.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.93. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $245.40.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

