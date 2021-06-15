IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $332,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in Cameco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 211,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Cameco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cameco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -320.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

