IPG Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,618,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Square by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,316,000 after buying an additional 112,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $230.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.34.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $997,673.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,785,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,255,314 shares of company stock valued at $290,431,502. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

