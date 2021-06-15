IoT Chain (ITC) Hits Market Cap of $9.99 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000059 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00080005 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

